Royal Society: Four incredible objects that made science history

One of the first scientific findings signed by a woman is now online for the public to see for the first time.
Martha Gerrish’s descriptions of the stars in 1734 joins discoveries by Isaac Newton, Victorian fossil hunters and pioneer photographers.
The documents have been digitised by the scientific institution the Royal Society in London.
It hopes it will lead to more discoveries as researchers use the archive.
Around 250,000 documents can now be viewed online, covering everything from climate observations, the history of colour, how to conduct electricity, and animals.
You can access the online archive here. We have picked out some of the highlights:
In 1734 a woman living in New England called Martha Gerrish wrote to the Royal Society that she had spotted a rare astronomical sight called a Parhelion or ‘sun dog’ – an optical phenomenon that appears in the sky as two halos beside the sun.
It is the first letter in the archives of the Society’s journal – called Philosophical Transactions – known to be sent by a woman in her own name. Most women at the time had limited access to formal education and would not be considered intellectual equals to men.
Ms Gerrish acknowledges this inbalance in her letter when she wrote: “If this came from a masculine hand, I believe it would be an acceptable present to the Royal Society.”
The letter demonstrates