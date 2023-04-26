South Africa: Little hope in green transition in town with “the dirtiest air in the world”

MPUMALANGA, South Africa — Living surrounded by 22 coal mines, women in the small town of Carolina illustrate both the urgency and the difficulty of a just transition to clean energy in South Africa. Residents here say they endure ill health and abuse in the province’s toxic environment, but face a desolate future of unemployment and hunger if the coal mines close down. “We will either die from this air or we will die from climate change,” one participant told researchers interviewing women for a report, “Women on coal: A feminist participatory action research on coal and climate change.” Commissioned by watchdog group Southern Africa Resource Watch (SARW), eight women researchers from Carolina gathered the views of 185 women from the communities of Silobela, Kroomkrans and Onbekend in Carolina. The 14-square-kilometer (5.4-square-mile) town, population 17,000, lies in Mpumalanga province, which infamously has “the dirtiest air in the world,” according to a 2019 Greenpeace report. The province hosts a dozen coal-fired power stations, a giant oil refinery, smelters, chemical factories, brickworks, and hundreds of mines. Lucia Khumalo was one of eight participant-researchers who surveyed 185 women in the Mpumalanga coal town of Carolina for participatory action research report on coal and climate change.. Image courtesy Southern Africa Resource Watch. As a country, South Africa is the 14th-largest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, emitting more than 400 million metric tons of carbon every year, with more than half of this coming from the coal industry. At the most recent U.N. climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay