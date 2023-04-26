Violence escalates in Amazonian communities’ land conflict with Brazil palm oil firm

A new wave of land conflicts between a major palm oil company and local communities has recently broken out in the Brazilian Amazon, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region. Indigenous peoples and Quilombolas — descendants of runaway enslaved Afro-Brazilians — in northern Pará state accuse the country’s top palm oil exporter, Brasil BioFuels S.A. (BBF), of violence during attempts to repossess a disputed area in the Acará region. The company denies the accusations, saying it’s the local communities that attacked its employees instead. Authorities are investigating the case. An Indigenous Tembé source, who asked to not be identified for safety reasons, described to Mongabay the incident on April 12: “They were threatening the Quilombolas and the Indigenous people practically all week. The company’s security guards came here armed to make us leave the areas.” The source said the Indigenous leaders “resisted and they ended up not hurting us,” but that soon after the guards went to the area occupied by the Quilombolas and “fired shots.” “They didn’t resist and ended up leaving because of the attack,” the source said in an audio message. Still from a video where shots can be heard fired and armed security guards can be seen with their guns. Image courtesy of the Tembé people. The Quilombolas then took the initiative to build a gate, along with Indigenous leaders, the source said, on the border of the area to which they claim ancestral rights, to hamper access by BBF’s security guards. “That’s when BBF rebelled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

