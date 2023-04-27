BP faces rebel shareholders over new climate goals

From BBC
Some of the UK’s biggest pension funds are to vote against reappointing BP’s chairman over a decision to weaken its climate plans.
It comes after the energy giant cut back its target to reduce emissions by the end of the decade.
Ahead of the firm’s annual meeting on Thursday, the five pension schemes, all shareholders in BP, criticised a “failure of governance” .
BP said it valued “constructive challenge and engagement”.
The original target to reduce emissions was agreed by shareholders in 2022 and included a promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35-40% by the end of this decade.
But in February, BP announced it was now aiming for a 20-30% cut in order to produce more oil and gas and extend the life of existing fossil fuel projects. BP chief executive Bernard Looney said this was in response to increased concerns about energy security following the invasion of Ukraine.
The five pension funds told the BBC that their vote against the company’s chairman, Helge Lund, was a protest against the company’s actions. The pension funds have £440m invested in BP, which represents less than 1% of the company’s total shares. But they manage the pensions of more than a third of the UK’s workers so are an influential voice.
Katharina Lindmeier, senior responsible investment manager at Nest, the government-backed pension fund, told the BBC:
