Climate change: Spain braced for record April temperatures

From BBC
A blistering heatwave is hitting Spain with the country experiencing temperatures normally seen in high summer.
Forecasters fear the mercury could go over 38C on Thursday, the highest April reading since records began.
This would be 10-15C warmer than expected for the time of year.
The temperature is being pushed up by a mass of very hot air from Africa, coupled with a slow moving weather system.
Temperatures were 37C in Seville on Wednesday but are expected to reach a peak close to 40C in the southern Guadalquivir valley, which includes the city of Cordoba.
“We’re very worried. Yesterday was the highest temperature (for this time of year) in at least 20 places,” Cayetano Torres, a spokesman for Spain’s meteorological office, told BBC News. “This is not normal.”
Schools will be allowed to adapt their timetables to avoid the worst of the heat. The Madrid underground has trains passing more frequently than usual in order to prevent long waits on the platform, and public swimming pools are expected to open a month earlier than normal.
Cristina Linares, a scientist at the Carlos III Health Institute, warned in particular of the impact on the poor.
“Poverty is the key factor when it comes to explaining why there are more deaths associated with extreme temperatures. Income is the factor with the closest link to the impact of heat on day-to-day deaths.”
Heatwaves are also striking many locations globally