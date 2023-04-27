Father challenges BP at meeting after son's death

From BBC
A father whose son died of cancer – which a doctor said was likely caused by gas-flaring from BP’s oil fields in Iraq – told the company that “cancer is so common it’s like the flu” at its annual meeting.
Ali Hussein Julood documented his life for a BBC investigation which found high levels of cancer-linked pollutants in a BP oil field.
He died on 21 April of leukaemia.
BP said it offered condolences to the family.
The father, Hussein Julood, told the BBC that his son’s life was sacrificed for the company’s record profits.
Ali’s doctor said that his leukaemia was likely caused by high levels of pollution in the local area.
Iraqi communities living close to oil fields, where gas is openly burned, are at elevated risk of leukaemia, a BBC News Arabic investigation revealed.
Gas flaring is the “wasteful” burning of gas released in oil drilling, which produces cancer-linked pollutants.
In Rumaila, flaring takes place less than 2000m from where he lived, violating Iraqi laws that state it should be at least 10km from people’s homes.
BP and Eni are major oil companies the BBC identified as working on some of the country’s biggest oil exploration areas in south-eastern Iraq.
Speaking at BP’s annual general meeting via webcam and an interpreter from southern Iraq, Mr Julood spoke in place of his son – who had intended to ask a question himself, but died before he was able to do so.
