Funders commit $102.5 million to support tribal-led conservation efforts in the U.S.

Fifteen funders have committed $102.5 million over the next five years to support Indigenous-led restoration and conservation projects in the United States. This is occurring through the Native Americans in Philanthropy (NAP) and Biodiversity Funders Group (BFG) recently launched Tribal Nations Conservation Pledge. Launched in March, the pledge calls on foundations and philanthropists to allocate a self-determined percentage of funds to support the biodiversity and conservation efforts of tribes, inter-tribal organizations, and tribal consortia, according to the two founding groups. So far, the pledge has seen commitments from 15 groups, including the Alaska Conservation Foundation, Christensen Fund, Decolonizing Wealth Project, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. The NAP and BFG both say they are hopeful that more funders will commit to the pledge. The pledge is designed to make it easier for funders to invest in tribal-led conservation efforts as well as increase philanthropic support for these types of initiatives, Erik Stegman, Native Americans in Philanthropy CEO, told Mongabay via email. Funders can also donate directly to the fund. A Diné woman in a traditional dress, on the rim of Grand Canyon. Image courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park via via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Funders have the prerogative to select projects that will benefit from the pledge. These could include Indigenous-led natural resource and conservation projects, programs that regrant and offer technical assistance, tribal-led conservation NGOs working in direct partnership with tribes, and nonprofit fiscal agents recommended by a tribal nation for natural resource and conservation projects.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

