Ground-nesting chimps hold lessons for conservation — and for human evolution

Chimpanzees tend to sleep more on the ground than previously thought, a behavior that has implications for their conservation and could help explain how and when early humans abandoned trees to set up home on the ground, a new study says. Until now, nesting on the ground was considered rare in most populations of chimpanzees. It’s known to be typical of gorillas, in part because of their weight. Fully grown gorillas can weigh more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds), making it difficult to find trees that will support a nest. A new study found that relatively small-bodied eastern chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii) in northern Democratic Republic of Congo frequently build nests and sleep overnight on the ground. The study also found this behavior continued even when the chimps share their territory with humans, or with powerful predators like lions, leopards or hyenas; what does keep them off the ground is human hunting. The findings have implications for the conservation of chimpanzees. More profoundly, the researchers say their findings suggest that humankind’s ancestors could have moved from the trees to the ground earlier than previously believed. “We have shown that ground nesting is not only common in gorillas, but also in our closer cousins chimpanzees, across a large part of their range (Northern DR Congo),” said study lead author Toni Romani, a researcher at the University of Warsaw. “This has relevance to our understanding of the factors that drove our own ancestors to become fully terrestrial.” A flimsy chimpanzee ground nest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

