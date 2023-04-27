‘I’ll keep fighting’: Indigenous activist and Goldman winner Alessandra Munduruku

When Alessandra Korap Munduruku noticed that illegal gold miners were contaminating her community’s rainforest-clad territory, it sparked the beginning of an unabated campaign against illegal mining. That mission took her from her village in Brazil’s Pará state to the world stage as a human rights activist. Eight years later, during which Alessandra also confronted mining giant Anglo American, the Indigenous leader was awarded the 2023 Goldman Environmental Prize, which recognizes notable grassroots environmental activism. “This award reflects the importance of Alessandra’s work as a leader, for representing the people who are critical for biodiversity conservation, which is also under attack by private mining interests,” Kenzo Jucá, a socioenvironmental consultant who has worked on environmental legislation in Brazil’s Congress for more than 20 years, told Mongabay by phone. Alessandra talked to Mongabay from San Francisco via video call, where she was due to receive the award, about a range of issues: what winning the prize means to her; changes in Brazil’s environmental policies and on Indigenous peoples; and the challenges ahead. Although the spotlight is firmly on her, she used the collective “we” when talking about her campaigns, as a way of acknowledging the other individuals and organizations who work alongside her. “We always talk collectively, because we are in the fight together,” she said. Winning the award hasn’t taken her focus away from the bigger goal, she said: “We never entered the fight to win prizes, we joined it to remove the invaders who are inside our territory.” But it…This article was originally published on Mongabay

