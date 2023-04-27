Indianapolis Zoo offers $1m grant for plan to save a threatened species

The Indianapolis Zoological Society has announced it will award a $1 million grant to an organization that can “develop and execute a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the survival of an animal species.” The species must be currently designated under one of the threatened categories — vulnerable, endangered, critically endangered, or extinct in the wild — on the IUCN Red List. “The Indianapolis Zoo searched for a big idea to make a real difference and support field conservationists to make a measurable change in the future of a species,” Michael W. Wells, trustee and chair of Indianapolis Zoo’s conservation committee, said in a statement. “Our ability to measure the outcome by using the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List will allow us to objectively assess the results of our investment.” A jury of animal conservation experts from around the world will decide on the winner, which will then have five years to get the program rolling and demonstrate some progress. A winner will be announced in February 2024. The first stage of the application is due June 4, 2023. Complete information can be found at IndianapolisZoo.com under the Conservation tab. “I am excited to see the Indianapolis Zoo continue to set the bar high on how Zoos, Aquariums and Botanical Gardens can advance conservation action and catalyze real and positive change for species,” Jon Paul Rodriguez, chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission, said in a statement. Two baby radiated tortoises (Astrochelys radiata)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

