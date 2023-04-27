Madagascar: What happens to villagers when a graphite mine comes knocking?

AMBOHITSY HAUT, Madagascar — Etsizakay, 40, stood amid the rugged knolls of his village, Ambohitsy Haut, and pointed right. “That’s where my brother is buried,” he said. “There ahead are my grandparents’ tombs.” Then, gesturing left toward a simple stone mound: “That’s my 4-year-old son.” What also lies buried across this uneven land: graphite, or manjarano in Malagasy. Shards of the grayish mineral gleam in the December sun, glimpses of the expansive seam that runs underground. It’s what attracted an Australian mining company, BlackEarth Minerals (BEM), to this remote village in Madagascar. In November 2022, after four and a half years of exploratory drills, BEM, now known as Evion Group, said that mining in the commune of Maniry, where Ambohitsy Haut is located, is feasible and could be highly lucrative for investors. The company’s plans for the Maniry project could swallow the tombs, the village and surrounding hamlets. But Etsizakay, who like many Malagasy uses only one name, and others in the village knew little of these plans. Etsizakay from Ambohitsy Haut. Image by Malavika Vyawahare/Mongabay. The seismic changes awaiting places like Ambohitsy Haut are triggered by a global push away from fossil fuels that powered industrialization in many parts of the world but bypassed places like Maniry. Here, in the deep south of Madagascar, unmade roads make it challenging to deliver food aid amid a devastating drought. Graphite is the biggest constituent of lithium-ion batteries, which are critical to the clean energy transition, in particular for electric vehicles. Demand for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

