Mating urge adds new pressure to human-elephant conflict in Nepal

CHITWAN, Nepal — Wild male elephants in search of females to mate with are homing in on captive domestic elephants, in the process posing a threat to human settlements and property on the outskirts of Nepal’s Chitwan National Park. Wild bulls are involved in around one incident of property damage every month, according to the Chitwan National Park Buffer Zone Council, and cases in which humans are injured by wild elephants are also on the rise. Some activists have long advocated for domesticated elephants to be cared for in sanctuary-type centers, where they can roam freely and get adequate care, rather than in the pens and stables where private owners typically house them. However, government officials say they don’t have the resources or the land to establish such centers, and that the onus is on private elephant owners to take appropriate measures themselves to prevent conflict situations. Domesticated elephants kept in or near human settlements are a magnet for wild male elephants from Nepal’s Chitwan National Park. Image by Abhaya Raj Joshi/Mongabay. A totem to these conflicts is the concrete elephant statue that stands outside the biodiversity conservation center in the town of Sauraha, the main gateway to Chitwan National Park. A favorite photo stop for visitors, the statue has been attacked several times by a resident wild elephant bull of the Chitwan-Parsa complex, known to local officials as Ronaldo (who is not a goat), who charges at it regularly for perceived territorial violations. “Bulls such as Ronaldo, which are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

