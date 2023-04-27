Nepali pangolin conservationist Tulshi Suwal among winners of Whitley Awards

KATHMANDU — Tulshi Laxmi Suwal, a Nepali conservationist, has been named one of the seven winners of this year’s prestigious Whitley Awards, known as the “Green Oscars,” in recognition of her work protecting the pangolin, the world’s most trafficked mammal. Suwal is the founder of the Small Mammals Conservation and Research Foundation (SMCRF) and has been involved in pangolin conservation for the past 15 years, despite facing numerous challenges such as traditional gender stereotypes in academia and a lack of resources to fund her research. According to the Whitley Fund for Nature, the U.K. nonprofit that administers the annual award, Suwal will use the prize money of 40,000 pounds ($50,000) to conduct Nepal’s first impact assessment of the effects of fires on the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla), and create 10 community pangolin conservation groups in three districts in Bagmati province. Her project will also plant 20,000 local mixed broad-leaved trees and reach 200,000 people through an awareness campaign. “Over my 15 years in conservation, I have always felt a strong connection with the Chinese pangolin with its dark brown skin, a flat nose, carrying a baby on its back just like I did,” Suwal said at the award ceremony. “The recognition … will make all the difference for the sustainable conservation of these species and their habitat,” she added. In an interview with Mongabay in January this year, Suwal said that when she decided to take up research into pangolins during her university days, convincing her professors to allow her…This article was originally published on Mongabay

