New ‘snug,’ a snail with a too-small shell, described from Brunei rainforest

JAKARTA — A group of researchers and citizen-scientists have described a new “semi-slug” species from the lowland rainforests of northern Borneo. The so-called snug, a snail whose external shell is too small to house its entire body, has been named Microparmarion sallehi and can be found in the forests of Ulu Temburong National Park, Brunei, according to a study published April 10 in the Biodiversity Data Journal. The paper details the unique characteristics of the species from its body parts to its DNA compared to other known species of the Microparmarion genus, of which researchers believe some half-dozen species have yet to be described. “The inspiration for our field expeditions is to show that it is possible to discover and publish new species within the short space of time of a 10-day field expedition in a remote offline location, with simple, portable equipment,” Iva Njunjić, director of the biodiversity research group Taxon Expeditions in Leiden, the Netherlands, who is the corresponding author of the paper, told Mongabay in an email. Microparmarion sallehi. Image courtesy of Schilthuizen et al. (2023). She added that her team had previously published a new snail description from the same location, so they knew there was also the possibility of an undescribed semi-slug waiting to be found, which was what kept them going until they had enough specimens to analyze. The researchers conducted three field surveys in September 2018, September 2019 and October 2022 in this northwestern part of the island of Borneo. On each of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

