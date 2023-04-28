A taste of space with world's first disabled astronaut, John McFall

From BBC

Image source, Tony Jolliffe

By Rebecca MorelleScience Editor, BBC News

John McFall is the European Space Agency’s first ever para-astronaut, selected to study how feasible it is for someone with a physical disability to live and work in space. BBC News joined him on board a parabolic flight, where he experienced weightlessness for the first time.

One minute John McFall is lying on the floor of a plane. The next, he starts to float upwards, still horizontal, seemingly levitating towards the ceiling.

He looks astonished – everyone on this far-from-normal flight does, as they slowly rise into the air. The sensation of being weightless, no longer pinned down by gravity, is extraordinary.

You feel totally out of control – because you are. Any tiny movement against something solid sends you catapulting around the cabin, bouncing into walls and people. It’s like being in a slow-motion pinball machine.

A smile begins to form across John’s face – he starts laughing. “It’s brilliant, it’s amazing,” he says.

Then suddenly, the weightlessness is gone and he falls to the ground.

Image source, ESA/Novespace

John is an astronaut candidate with a difference – he’s an amputee. When he was 19 he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident, and now uses a high-tech prosthesis.

He has now been recruited by the European Space Agency (Esa) to take part in a ground-breaking study assessing how to make spaceflight accessible to people with physical disabilities.

“I saw that the European Space Agency had announced that they were looking for an astronaut

Read the full article

