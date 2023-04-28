‘Alarming’ heat wave threatens Bangladesh’s people and their food supply

Bangladesh has been swept up in the massive heat wave scorching large parts of Asia, with temperatures among the highest in six decades. The country’s capital, Dhaka, saw the temperature reach 40.6° Celsius (105.1° Fahrenheit) on April 16, the highest in 58 years, making people’s lives unbearable for more than a week with low humidity in the air, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) officials. “It is unusual. Almost the entire country was under cover of a heat wave. It is a new experience and also alarming at the same time,” Md. Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist with the BMD, told Mongabay on April 20. Abdul Mannan, a retired meteorologist, said heat waves usually sweep over the western region of the country, but this year extended to the southwestern areas too. The BMD concurred that the extent of the affected area was something new. A 2021 report by the World Bank noted that average temperature rises in Bangladesh are broadly in line with the global average. It said Bangladesh regularly experiences some of the highest maximum temperatures in Asia, with an average monthly maximum of around 30°C (86°F) and an average April maximum of 33°C (91°F). “Bangladesh will experience emerging hot and humid seasons, in which the Heat Index surpasses 35°C [95°F],” the report said. Temperatures across Bangladesh have hit record highs as the country swelters in the heat wave currently sweeping across much of Asia. Image by Prabir Das. This year’s heat wave corroborates this projection. The average highest temperature…This article was originally published on Mongabay

