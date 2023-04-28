Bangladesh’s vultures still threatened by poison despite conservation actions

Authorities investigating the discovery of 14 dead vultures in a feeding zone that’s meant to be safe for the scavenging birds have found that they died from eating poisoned bait left for other wildlife. The preliminary inquiry by the Bangladesh Forest Department and the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, determined that local people had deliberately poisoned a goat carcass and left it out for feral dogs and jackals that had been attacking the community’s livestock. The discovery of the dead vultures began with a white-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis) that IUCN researchers had fitted with a satellite tag in October 2022. On March 22 this year, they noticed that the bird had been transmitting its position from the same location for about 15 days. This prompted them to send a rescue team to the location, where they found the vulture dead and hanging between two trees. A wider search yielded two more dead vultures, also hanging from trees. The team widened their search to the areas of Kalar Bazar, Raipur, Buriganga and Moulovibazar, all within the so-called vulture-safe zone of Sylhet division. In all, they recovered 14 vulture carcasses (12 white-rumped vultures and two Himalayan griffons, Gyps himalayensis). This incident is particularly severe for Bangladesh’s white-rumped vultures, whose total estimated population in the country was just 260 in 2015, when a national action plan to save the birds was drawn up. A white-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis). In all, researchers recovered 14 vulture carcasses: 12 white-rumped vultures and two Himalayan griffons.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

