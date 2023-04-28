Colombia: Scientists explore remote seamounts to protect hammerhead sharks

In 1995, when Colombia protected the island of Malpelo by setting up the Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary, the area had a recorded 43 species of crustaceans, six species of starfish, and 70 species of fish. These figures, the only ones available, were from 1972, when the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute led its first expedition to the island. Over time, scientists carried out more expeditions, and the number of recorded species grew. By 2016, the National Natural Parks System of Colombia had cataloged 1,500 animal species in the area. Nine of them “are not found in any other part of the world … and about 40 species are threatened or vulnerable,” according to a parks system press release. Yet a large part of the life cycle and the ecology of some of these species remained unknown, especially for migratory species like the scalloped hammerhead shark (Sphyrna lewini), which visits the island frequently. For example, no one knew the routes by which the sharks in this population move through the sea, how deep they swim, where else they congregate, the locations of all their breeding areas, or their relationships with other populations of scalloped hammerheads. Today, after more than 20 years of work, researchers from the Malpelo and Other Marine Ecosystems Foundation, a Colombian NGO, have found answers to some of these questions. United within a strategic ecosystem Malpelo Island is Colombia’s westernmost point, located about 500 kilometers (310 miles) off the Pacific port city of Buenaventura. Getting there takes a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay