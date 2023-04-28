Mouth of the Amazon oil exploration clashes with Lula’s climate promises

Drawing cheers from the crowd at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt last November, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised the world that the global warming crisis would shape Brazil’s future public policies, weeks before he officially became president. Now, advances in the government’s fossil fuel pursuit look set to contradict his pledge and could put Brazil on track to become the world’s fourth-largest oil producer. State-owned petroleum giant Petrobras hopes to explore an offshore oil site known as Block 59 in the mouth of the Amazon, part of the Equatorial Margin in Brazil’s extreme northeast stretching from Rio Grande do Norte up to the state of Amapá. It aligns with plans from the Ministry of Mines and Energy to move Brazil from eighth place to the top four in the world rankings of oil production. Alexandre Silveira, the minister of mines and energy, described the Equatorial Margin as “the passport of the future for the north and northeast regions of Brazil,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. These regions have the highest poverty rates in Brazil and host important biomes such as the Amazon Rainforest, the semiarid Caatinga, and the Cerrado savanna. With estimates of up to 30 billion barrels of oil in the Equatorial Margin, Petrobras plans to invest $2.9 billion into local exploration efforts. The oil company’s president, Jean Paul Prates, appointed by Lula, defended drilling in the region because the site “is not in the Amazon River, but on the high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

