Rio Tinto must repair the damage caused by their Madagascar mine (commentary)

Rio Tinto’s sprawling Qit Minerals Madagascar (QMM) mining operation is situated in one of the poorest regions of the fifth poorest country in the world. It lies in an area near Fort-Dauphin on the far southeastern coast of Madagascar, where 91% of people live in poverty and 80% of the rural population wholly depend on natural resources for their survival. The ilmenite-producing QMM mine has made their lives immeasurably harder, pushing them deeper into poverty. And it has done so in various ways which have been comprehensively documented over many years, including in research we at Publish What You Pay-Madagascar produced in 2022. The mining operation has contaminated water, with uranium levels found to be 50 times higher than the WHO safe drinking water guidelines in some parts of the waterways and lakes adjacent to the mine, which the majority of the 15,000 people living near the site use for drinking and domestic purposes. Fish allegedly killed by a 2022 QMM mine tailings dam release. Photo courtesy of Andrew Lees Trust. Meanwhile food insecurity has intensified, as soil fertility has decreased and local peoples’ access to land has been reduced – meaning fewer pastures for cattle. These hardships were compounded a year ago, when the mine’s tailings dam failed twice. To prevent the dam’s total collapse, the QMM operations released a million cubic meters of mine wastewater. In the following days, hundreds of dead fish were found floating in downstream lakes, precipitating a fishing ban which hit local fisher folks’…This article was originally published on Mongabay

