Small farmers in limbo as Cambodia wavers on Tonle Sap conservation rules

KORK THLORK, Cambodia — Vorn Keo, perched on the edge of a green wooden boat, navigates through the flooded forest of Tonle Sap Lake and across the boundary into a designated conservation area. Several feet below the water is Keo’s farmland, where his family has grown rice since 1952. In November 2021 the Cambodian government began enforcing a decade-old ban on farming in the conservation zone, disrupting the lives and livelihoods of Keo and more than 15,000 families around the lake. The ban is intended to conserve the lake’s declining fish stocks, which provide 60% of the protein consumed in Cambodia. Vorn Keo once had a rice farm in the conservation area where the government began enforcing a farming ban in 2021. He says he inherited the land from his mother who had been farming in the area since 1952. Image by Shaurya Kshatri. Keo and many other rice farmers weren’t aware of the ban until the crackdown began. Now, months before a national election, officials are backpedaling on the conservation effort, returning land to some farmers while leaving others, like Keo, uncertain about their fate. “I feel that if I cannot farm, I will be very upset. I will be very, very upset,” he says. Getting his farm back is complicated by the tenuous land titling system in Cambodia. Records of land ownership were destroyed by the Khmer Rouge, the extremist Marxist regime that seized power in 1975 and killed at least 1.7 million people. When forces from neighboring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

