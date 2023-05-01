Brazil’s President Lula recognizes six Indigenous lands, and says more to come

SÃO PAULO — Last Friday, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed documents officially recognizing six Indigenous lands across the country. After years of stalling due to opposition by the two former presidents with the country’s Indigenous policies, they are the first Indigenous lands to be demarcated since 2018. The president of Brazil’s Indigenous agency (FUNAI), Joenia Wapichana, also signed an ordinance to resume the demarcation process of two other Indigenous lands and set their boundaries; the Sawré Muybu land of the Munduruku people in Pará state and the Krenak de Sete Salões land of the Krenak people in the Minas Gerais state. Located in different biomes, the Amazon, Cerrado, Caatinga and Atlantic Forest, the six territories add up to 621,800 hectares (over 1,536,500 acres), larger than the size of Brunei, and are home to 4,000 Indigenous people. The country now has 496 demarcated Indigenous lands of 733 in total. The remaining 237, or 32% of the total, are at different stages of the demarcation process. In the photo, Kanamari Indigenous people carry out their work in the Massape village, in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory. Image by Bruno Kelly / Amazon Watch. During the event in the capital Brasília, the president also signed decrees to revive the National Policy for Territorial and Environmental Management in Indigenous Lands (PNGATI) and the National Council for Indigenous Policy (CNPI), institutions to conserve natural resources on Indigenous lands and include Indigenous organizations in Indigenous policy decisions which were dismantled under the former…This article was originally published on Mongabay

