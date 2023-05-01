Ethiopia used chemicals to kill locusts. Billions of honeybees disappeared

Between 2019 and 2021, swarms of desert locusts̨ swept across the Horn of Africa and East Africa. In response, the worst-affected countries, Kenya and Ethiopia, sprayed millions of hectares of cropland and pastures with chemical pesticides. A new study now finds the chemical spraying coincided with a steep decline in honey production in Ethiopia. Co-author Elena Lazutkaite a specialist in sustainability and pest control, and her colleagues at the Berlin think tank TMG estimate that in Ethiopia, billions of honeybees died or abandoned their hives during this period. In their study in the journal Agronomy, they argue that use of synthetic pesticides was most likely to blame. TMG is the nonprofit research arm of a consultancy co-founded by former top officials at the Food and Agriculture Organization and the U.N. Environment Programme. Chemical control may work faster against pests, but it comes with a greater cost, Lazutkaite said. “If we consider the impact of wild pollinators and other non-target animals, the true costs of insecticide use could be in the realm of billions of U.S. dollars,” she said. The FAO calls locusts a “dangerous migratory pest” because, in such colossal numbers, they can prove extremely destructive. An adult desert locust (Schistocerca gregaria) consumes as much as its own body weight in a day. The 2019-2021 infestations made food scarcer for 20 million people in the region. Desert locusts (Schistocerca gregaria) climbing a tree to fledge. Image by ChriKo via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). S. gregaria isn’t always disruptive to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

