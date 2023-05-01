Madagascar bush fires prompt exasperated NGO to curtail tree planting

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — After 14 years in Madagascar, it was the last straw for Graine de Vie, a Belgian NGO dedicated to reforestation. In October, 50,000 saplings in the Ambohitantely Special Reserve, freshly planted eight months earlier, went up in smoke. Exasperated by what its president describes as a lack of involvement by Malagasy authorities, the NGO announced at a Jan. 10 press conference in Antananarivo that it would reduce its activities on the island by nearly a third. “There has been a series of triggering events. I’m sorry, but things are no longer working in Madagascar,” Frédéric Debouche, Graine de Vie’s president, said in an interview with Mongabay. In Madagascar, bush fires are widely considered an escalating national tragedy, especially as efforts to combat climate change mount. As part of these efforts, more and more NGOs and reforestation companies have been surfacing in the country. Graine de Vie, which has been present on the island since 2009, is among these organizations aiming to “regreen” the Red Island by planting trees. Until its recent reduction in activities, Graine de Vie planted an average of 10 million trees per year across 19 regions and claimed to be the leading reforestation organization in Madagascar. With 322 tree nurseries, it has been involved in reforesting 10 protected areas and planting trees in the surrounding villages. In protected areas, the NGO plants native species for ecological restoration, while in villages, it plants exotic trees that can be used locally for charcoal or building materials.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

