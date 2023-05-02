A frontline view of the fight against illegal mining in Yanomami territory

YANOMAMI INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, Brazil – Four officers from IBAMA, Brazil’s environmental protection agency, throw themselves from a helicopter into the murky waters of the Uraricoera River below and swim toward an illegal mining raft anchored to the left side of the riverbank. This small yet efficient monster of destruction, operated by up to eight people, uses a suction hose to rip the sediment from the riverbed before dumping it onto a conveyor belt with running water inside the raft. The gold, which is heavier than the sediment it is hidden within, is left on a carpeted mat at the bottom of the conveyor belt. It is then subjected to a burning process using mercury that, as it vaporizes, causes irreversible damage to the surrounding flora, fauna and, ultimately, human beings. It is not just the land of the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, in northern Brazil, that is being destroyed, assailed as it is by the diggers and excavators that carve vast craters into the ground. Dozens of these rafts, which can cost as much as 2 million reais ($395,000) to build, are operating illegally on the banks of rivers like the Uraricoera and the Mucajaí, in the Amazon state of Roraima. Weapons in hand, IBAMA’s environmental inspectors raid the raft in search of the illegal miners operating it, but to no avail: The raft is empty. Its operators probably fled as soon as they heard the whirr of the helicopters overhead. In the silence of the rainforest, the helicopters, known as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

