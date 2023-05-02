Hawaiian communities restore Indigenous conservation, from mountains to sea

Across Hawai’i’s sprawling islands of towering tree ferns in the wet mountains to the night-blooming maiapilo flower on the coasts, down to the vibrant lionfish in the seas, an Indigenous stewardship and conservation system, known as ahupua’a, is being revived. The traditional system divides the islands into long wedges running from the mountaintops down into the ocean and are the subject of a new report written by leaders from three communities that have successfully restored the Indigenous practice. “They [ahupuaʻa] are relics of our ancient past, but they’re encoded in our land use and recordation system even until today,” says Hannah Kihalani Springer, one of the authors of the report and an ʻŌiwi (Indigenous Hawaiian) kūpuna (elder). She lives in the ahupua’a of Kaʻūpūlehu on the island of Hawaiʻi, within a 5-mile radius of where her ancestors have for hundreds of years. Local communities still recognize and live within these Indigenous ancestral territories today. But the state and U.S. government don’t divide land the same way. Instead, they grant private land ownership and manage habitats in isolation from one another with different agencies looking over various aquatic and terrestrial areas. This limits Indigenous people’s ability to live and care for the land in their traditional ways, ecologist Kawika Winter of the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology and lead author of the paper tells Mongabay. Now, after decades of working together to restore their diverse Indigenous land and resource stewardship systems, some communities are seeing their persistence pay off. Their recent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

