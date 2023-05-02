In a Bolivian protected area torn up for gold, focus is on limiting damage

LA PAZ — At dawn in Apolobamba, in the Bolivian highlands, groups of vicuña and alpaca — some sheared, some shaggy — amble around looking for scrub to graze on, though the frozen ground offers little. The scene is silent, but for the clanks and rumbles of machinery at the nearby gold mines. Apolobamba is a protected area northwest of La Paz, Bolivia’s political capital, that borders Peru. It holds a vast array of ecosystems, from the 6,000-meter (20,000-foot) peaks of the Cordillera de Apolobamba, to the high plateau at around 4,000 m (13,000 ft) and tropics that spill down to 600 m (2,000 ft) above sea level. Its rivers feed Lake Titicaca and the Amazon. And the riverbeds are scattered with particles of gold, as is much of the rest of Apolobamba. Vicuñas (Vicugna vicugna) and alpacas (Lama pacos) were once Apolobamba’s main economic resource. But in the last two decades, high gold prices have driven communities to set up mining cooperatives, calling back relatives who had migrated out in search for work, and finding investors to pay for the heavy machinery. Today, there are more than 200 cooperatives working in the protected area, according to Oscar Loayza, former director of Apolobamba and now coordinator of GIT-OR, a civil society group focused on reducing the negative impacts of gold mining. Loayza added that more than 30% of the territory of Apolobamba has been awarded in mining concessions. Driving around the sectors of Puyo Puyo and Suches in the high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

