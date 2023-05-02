Maasai conservationist strives to protect Indigenous rights because ‘land is life’ (commentary)

The idea that ‘land is life’ has been at the core of what I do since I began my journey in grassroots conservation. I was born in the Loliondo district on the border of Kenya and Tanzania, where Maasai land rights have frequently been disputed. Experiencing first-hand what it feels like to have your homeland stripped away from you, I grew up with a clear sense of what was right and wrong. This awakened a vocational calling in me and I knew I had to be the one to support the many Indigenous communities suffering from the continuous encroachment on their land and housing. As a member of the Maasai community in Tanzania, I am all too aware of how for thousands of years, Indigenous communities have been the caretakers of the environment, protecting their lands and respecting wildlife. Dismas Partalala (left) is a Maasai conservationist and Tusk Award finalist. Image courtesy of Ujamaa Community Resource Team. Despite making up just six percent of the global population, today, they continue to safeguard some of the most biodiverse areas on the planet, with at least a quarter of the world’s land area being managed or owned by Indigenous peoples and local communities. Over the last two decades, I have been working to help secure land rights for the local Hadzabe community, one of the last remaining hunter-gatherer tribes. Depending on plants for food and medicine, they have lived sustainably from the forests of northern Tanzania’s Yaeda Valley, close to the highlands…This article was originally published on Mongabay

