More evidence backs Indigenous territories as best safeguard against Amazon deforestation

Protected areas and Indigenous territories in the Amazon Rainforest experienced just one-third the amount of primary forest loss as non-protected areas, according to a new report. The Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), a U.S.-based nonprofit, examined primary forest loss across the entire Amazon biome between 2017 and 2021. Over the five-year study period, protected areas lost slightly less forest (0.12%), than Indigenous territories (0.14%), but deforestation (intentional tree felling) was lower in Indigenous territories. 2023 Goldman Environmental Prize winner and Indigenous leader Alessandra Korap Mundurukul aunched an international campaign and fended off a mining company from her people’s land in the Amazon. Photo courtesy of Goldman Prize. The MAAP study estimated forest loss by analyzing satellite images from the University of Maryland’s Global Land Analysis and Discovery (GLAD) laboratory. They also looked for major forest fires that completely removed tree cover at a 30-meter (100-foot) scale. They found that 11 million hectares (27 million acres) of primary forest were lost over the five years of the study, an area equivalent to one-fourth of California. Of this, 71% were lost to deforestation (intentional cutting) and natural causes such as landslides, while 29% was lost due to fire. Primary forest loss (2017-21) across the Amazon, in relation to protected areas and indigenous territories. Image by MAAP. “For the first time, the data allowed us to tease apart the role of fires from other sources of forest loss, an important advance,” Matt Finer, senior research specialist and director of MAAP, told…This article was originally published on Mongabay

