Still time to save Brazil’s Cerrado, study shows, but it’s running out fast

Brazil's Cerrado may not be a household name like the neighboring Amazon Rainforest, but this vast savanna biome is even more threatened and fragmented. A new study now shows there's still a chance to save much of its rich biodiversity — but it also warns that the window of opportunity is closing fast. A global biodiversity hotspot and the largest savanna in the world, the Cerrado is still often overlooked by local and international conservation initiatives. One recent example is the European Union's law against deforestation-linked imports, approved this month by the European Parliament, which leaves the Cerrado out of its scope. "Our research aimed to show not only which areas have a higher priority for preservation, but also how they have changed in the last few decades," said study lead author João Paulo Vieira-Alencar, a Ph.D. candidate in ecology at the University of São Paulo. "By delaying the definition of conservation areas, we are losing our ability to preserve the endemic species that live there. We need more urgency." To define priority areas for conservation, the researchers mapped where in the Cerrado endemic terrestrial vertebrates are concentrated, using species records and the categories for extinction risk as determined by the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority. Areas with intense human activity were given lower priority, as these are considered harder to recover or convert into conservation areas. Cerrado landscape, characterized by sparse trees dotting a continuous grassy ground cover. Image by Alex Costa/Mighty Earth.

