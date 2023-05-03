Global Ocean Census aims to find 100,000 marine species in 10 years

On April 29, a team of scientists sailed on a research vessel to the chilly waters of the Barents Sea in the Arctic. They aim to find new marine species around cold seeps — cracks on the seafloor from which hydrogen sulfide, methane and other gases bubble up. Near these fissures, species, including soft corals, glass sponges, sea pens and crustaceans, could be waiting to be discovered. Scientists estimate that only about 10% of marine species have been formally described, and about 2 million species have yet to be identified. A new global initiative called the Ocean Census aspires to change this. The Ocean Census has set an ambitious goal of finding 100,000 new marine species within a decade. It intends to do this by sending scientists on dozens of expeditions to marine biodiversity hotspots and using advanced technology like high-resolution imagery, DNA sequencing and machine learning. The initiative will undertake seven expeditions in its first year of operation but plans to do even more in the years to come, according to Nekton, a marine science and conservation institute in the U.K that co-founded the initiative with the Nippon Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropic organization in Japan. The first expedition is already underway in the Barents Sea, in partnership with the University of Tromsø. Only about 10% of marine species have been formally described. Image by Ocean Census via AP Images. The Ocean Census seeks to bring together many partners from science institutes, businesses, civil society organizations and media to achieve its…This article was originally published on Mongabay

