‘Many features of the Amazon are man-made’: Q&A with archaeologist Eduardo Neves

The Amazon Rainforest is often considered the ultimate wilderness. Here, nature rules ruthlessly in all its grandeur. There's no room for agriculture here and, hence, none for humankind, except for a few small groups of hunter-gatherers. For many people across the globe, this would be their idea of the Amazon. However, recent archaeological research turns that image on its head. Human presence in the world's largest tropical rainforest is not only much older than previously thought, but also much more significant and varied than long presumed. Until the turn of the 21st century, the ruling paradigm was that the soil in the Amazon was too poor to support agriculture. And, without enough food, it's not suited for humankind. Today, there's little doubt among archaeologists that the Amazon was, in fact, a hotspot for plant cultivation. Eduardo Neves is well-versed in this paradigm shift in Amazonian archaeology and its consequences on our view of the past, present and future of the rainforest. A professor of archaeology at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, he's worked for more than 30 years in the central and southwest Amazon. He recently published his latest book, Sob os tempos do equinócio: Oito mil anos de história na Amazônia central ("Under the times of the equinox: 8,000 years of history in central Amazon," not yet translated into English.) "Archaeology in the Amazon is pretty unique, as we not only work with the past, but also with the present and the future," says Neves, 56.

