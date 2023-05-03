Scotland's wildcat on brink of extinction – research

From BBC
The Scottish wildcat population is on the brink of extinction with most wild-living cats now hybrids, according to new research.
The five-year project led by NatureScot concluded there are too few wildcats in the country for the population to be viable.
It said hybridisation – wildcats breeding with feral or domestic cats – was a major threat to the species.
Disease and habitat loss were identified as other risks.
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said the very existence of an iconic and much-loved species was under threat.
Previous research concluded the Scottish wildcat was “functionally extinct”.
The latest research is the culmination of the Scottish Wildcat Action project – a collaborative effort led by Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot, which ran from 2015 to 2020.
In a series of new reports, the project team has made recommendations on how to try and save the species.
They include releasing captive-bred wildcats in certain locations, alongside efforts to neuter hybrid and feral cats and improving habitats.
The project carried out surveys in priority areas – locations where conservation work could be targeted.
It also ran genetic tests on 529 cat samples, but none scored highly enough to be considered wildcats.
Almost 118 dead cats, more than half of them killed on roads, were also studied but none proved to be wildcats.
Researchers said they had found no recent evidence of wildcats from public sightings, camera-trap