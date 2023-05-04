Guatemala national park nearing ‘collapse’ amid land grabbing, deforestation

Officials are struggling to keep up with an increasing wave of deforestation in one of Guatemala’s largest protected areas, where squatters are clearing the rainforest to make room for settlements, roads, cattle ranching and airstrips for drug planes. Sierra del Lacandón National Park, which sits on the Mexican border, has lost thousands of hectares of forest over the last two years, raising concerns among government officials and conservationists that the protected area may soon be lost to illegal actors. “I believe we are on our way to a serious collapse,” said Javier Márquez, executive director of Defensores de la Naturaleza, one of the organizations managing the park. Deforestation is pushing closer and closer to previously untouched areas of the park, Márquez said. Data collated by Global Forest Watch show that fire activity has not only spiked well above yearly averages but also advanced farther west, where the forest is mostly still intact. At risk are over 200,000 hectares (nearly 500,000 acres) of protected land and the health of the Usumacinta river basin, which acts as a biological corridor together with other ecosystems in the region. It’s home to 56 species of fish, 24 species of amphibians, 60 species of reptiles, 326 species of birds and 69 species of mammals, as well as over 30 archeological sites from Mayan and other Mesoamerican civilizations. Fire alerts in Sierra del Lacandón National Park. The park makes up one piece of the larger Maya Biosphere Reserve, which covers over 2 million hectares (5.1 million…This article was originally published on Mongabay

