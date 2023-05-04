Indonesia’s new capital ‘won’t sacrifice the environment’: Q&A with Nusantara’s Myrna Asnawati Safitri

JAKARTA — The ongoing development of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara, in eastern Borneo has raised alarm bells among environmentalists and human rights defenders around the world as the region is home to extraordinarily rich ecological and social resources. President Joko Widodo announced in August 2019 an ambitious plan to relocate Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to Borneo, a few weeks after he was sworn in for his second and final term in office. Widodo hadn’t mentioned the plan during his campaign or his previous term, leading observers to question the reasoning behind it and whether he would actually go through with it. Widodo said the relocation was needed as Jakarta is rapidly sinking, overpopulated and dangerously polluted. In addition, he said moving the capital outside the island of Java would reduce development inequality between western Indonesia and the less industrialized, more impoverished eastern islands. Widodo also pledged that the new capital, known as IKN Nusantara, would be a “forest, green city” with a construction strategy that poses minimal environmental damage and a development design that aims at net-zero carbon emissions once completed. The president expects that up to 80% of the funding for this new city built from the ground up will come from private investors, with the remainder allocated from the state budget over the next several years. A map showing the region allocated for Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara. Image courtesy of the Indonesian government. The Nusantara “Point Zero” has become an icon for Indonesia’s new capital city,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

