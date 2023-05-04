Palm oil giant hands over sacred community land for reforestation project

MBONJO, Cameroon — Felled palm trees litter the ground at the entrance to Mbonjo, a town at the heart of Cameroun’s palm oil and rubber-producing region. Mbonjo hosts palm groves totaling an area almost ten times the size of Manhattan, New York City, clocking in at more than 58,000 hectares (143,300 acres). Operated by Socapalm, a local subsidiary of the French-Belgian agribusiness giant Socfin, the company has a long history of controversy in the region with local critics accusing it of land grabbing and human rights abuses. There, in the area cleared by felling trees and setting up barricades, lies ancestral community graves. These relics in this Mbonjo palm tree grove, also in a high conservation value area, are on land now handed over to local communities after more than two years of negotiations by the NGO National Cameroon Water Communities (SYNAPARCAM) and traditional chiefdoms in Mbonjo and Souza with Socapalm. The campaign to recuperate some local lands, joined SYNAPARCAM, traditional chiefs and Socapalm together to identify five sites in the area to be designated as sacred to protect the area’s ancestral tombs, historic nature, or certain medicinal plants growing there, from the company’s plantation. A grave among oil palms in Cameroon. Image by Dylan Collins. However, the community’s campaigns, while supported by civil society organizations, have only made the company hand over three of five sites, a total area of approximately three hectares (about seven acres), while they initially aimed for 30 hectares (74 acres). Socapalm’s activities in the region…This article was originally published on Mongabay

