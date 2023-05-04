Study shows Javan leopard habitat shrinking, but real picture may be worse

Across the Indonesian island of Java, suitable habitat for Javan leopards shrunk by more than 1,300 square kilometers, or 500 square miles, between 2000 and 2020. That’s according to a recently published study that sought to map the remaining living space in which the big cat can still survive. Researchers looked at a set of variables that may affect the presence of leopards, such as the extent of primary and secondary forests, the presence of plantations, and distance from rivers and human settlements. They also looked at past monitoring data to build their habitat suitability model. In total they assessed about 12,900 km2 (5,000 mi2), which is around a tenth of Java’s land mass. The research found that in 2000, an estimated 2,481 km2 (956 mi2) of land was classed as “highly suitable.” By 2020, however, this had shrunk by more than 40%, to 1,430 km2 (552 mi2). “Suitable” habitat fell by 251 km2 (97 mi2), while habitat deemed unsuitable increased by around 1,300 km2 (500 mi2). Primary forest loss accounted for most of these declines, the researchers note. Javan leopards (Panthera pardus melas) are the sole remaining large predator on the island; poaching, loss of prey and habitat loss and fragmentation are among the drivers of its decline. The critically endangered subspecies is thought to number as few as 350 individuals. Remaining leopards live in heavily isolated forest fragments across the island. Hariyo “Beebach” Wibisono, director of SINTAS Indonesia, an NGO, welcomed the findings from the new paper as yet more evidence of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

