World’s ‘largest’ tropical reforestation project slowed by Covid, Bolsonaro, fires

It was dubbed the "largest tropical forest restoration in the world" by Conservation International when the plan was announced at the Rock in Rio bash in 2017. The goal was ambitious: CI, along with the Brazilian government and several NGOs, pledged to plant 73 million trees across five states in the Brazilian Amazon, covering 30,000 hectares (about 74,000 acres) at 93 sites, ranging in size from 0.1 to 573 hectares (0.2 to 1,416 acres). "This is a breathtakingly audacious project," Conservation International's CEO, M. Sanjayan, said at the time. "The fate of the Amazon depends on getting this right." CI and its partners pledged to finish the project in six years. They won't. Currently, the NGO has achieved less than 20% of its pledge, with the deadline to complete the rest looming at the end of 2023. But, of course, that pledge was made in 2017, which to many feels like a lifetime ago. CI restorers say the project was hampered by two key issues that happened since then: COVID-19, and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro. "We didn't anticipate the political context … the change in national leadership," said Miguel Moraes, Conservation International Brazil's senior director, referring to the 2018 election of Bolsonaro as president. From the moment he took office at the start of 2019, Bolsonaro began gutting Brazil's environmental protections and opening up the Amazon to logging, agriculture and mining, leading to a massive rise in deforestation across the biome. During his four years as president, deforestation shot up by…

