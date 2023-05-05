Animal tests for makeup resume after 25-year ban

From BBC
The government has allowed animal testing for makeup ingredients to resume despite a 25-year ban.
It changed a policy on animal testing to align with EU chemical rules, according to a High Court ruling.
The High Court said on Friday that the government was acting legally after a case was brought by animal rights activists.
More than 80 brands have said they are “dismayed” by the government’s new position.
A Home Office spokesperson told the BBC: “We are pleased that the High Court has agreed with the Government’s position in this case. The government is committed to the protection of animals in science”.
Animal testing for makeup or its ingredients had been completely banned in the UK since 1998. Animal testing had only been allowed if the benefits gained from the research outweighed any animal suffering, for example for medicines.
But in 2020 the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), an EU agency which oversees chemical regulation, ruled that companies needed to test some ingredients used in cosmetics on animals to ensure they were safe for workers manufacturing the ingredients.
During the case it was revealed that since 2019 the government had been issuing licences for animal testing of cosmetic ingredients in line with EU chemical rules, which it retained despite leaving the EU in 2020.
This could include testing chemicals commonly found in foundations and concealers by forcing rats to inhale or ingest them.
