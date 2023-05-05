Even in recycling, microplastics remain a persistent polluter, study shows

New research suggests that plastic recycling facilities could be releasing wastewater packed with billions of tiny plastic particles, contributing to the pollution of waterways and endangering human health. A team of international scientists sampled water inside a new recycling facility at an undisclosed location in the U.K. They suggest that the facility could be releasing up to 75 billion microplastics — tiny plastic pieces less than 5 millimeters, or 3/16 of an inch, in length — per cubic meter of wastewater per year. That’s about 6% of the plastic that entered the facility to be recycled. However, the researchers only considered microplastics as small as 1.6 microns (μm), which means these numbers are likely to be an underestimate, they say. The researchers tested the wastewater before the facility installed a water filtration system, as well as after the filtration system was installed. They found that while the system filtered out about 90% of the microplastics larger than 10 μm, it didn’t remove the pieces smaller than 10 μm. The study, which was recently published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances, suggests the recycling plant discharged up to 2,933 metric tons of microplastics each year prior to the water filtration system, and up to 1,366 metric tons of microplastics each year after the system was in place. According to a new study, a U.K. recycling plant discharged up to 2,933 metric tons of microplastics each year prior to the water filtration system, and up to 1,366 metric tons of microplastics…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay