Mongabay’s What-to-Watch list for May 2023

In April, Mongabay released videos covering the Indigenous action in conservation in Brazil and the Philippines, farmers’ stories in India and Cambodia, microplastic pollution, the role of technology in wildlife conservation, and more. In Brazil, a gold database with samples obtained from different parts of the country is helping the Federal Police determine the origin of seized or suspicious gold. In an unrelated reporting, Indigenous leader Junior Hekurari Yanomami explains why people worldwide should stop buying gold. Rice and subsistence farmers around Tonle Sap lake in Cambodia lost their rights to farm on their lands in 2021. How will the upcoming elections in the country change this situation? In India, scientists have found microplastics in the most relevant of ingredients — salt. Especially sea salt. Artisanal fishermen in Tamil Nadu, who have fished in their waters for generations, are now fighting off pollution from industrial shrimp farms. In Madhya Pradesh, farmers from 60 villages have opted natural farming protect their crops from climate impacts. Japan’s old practice of reforestation with “fish forests,” practiced by local fishing communities, has always been believed to have worked. And now, scietific studies have proved them right. Villagers from next to a forest in the Philippines are changing the way civet poop coffee is consumed — the beans they collect are from the wild, and the civet population in the forest remains healthy. Technology advancement in wildlife conservation ranges from underwater in the deep oceans to tiny insects chirping around us. Scientists are monotiring pregnant…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay