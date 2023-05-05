Not all parts of the Amazon will survive future droughts, study says

MEXICO CITY — As climate change continues to choke off rainfall, many parts of the Amazon are facing a higher probability of dying off from drought than previously thought. A recent study found that the western and southern Amazon will struggle to survive against increasingly extended periods of drought brought on by climate change, which will reduce the areas’ ability to store carbon — a necessary function for keeping global temperatures below 1.5°C (2.7°F). “The Amazon is threatened by multiple stressors, including deforestation and climate,” said David Galbraith, co-author and professor at the University of Leeds. “Understanding the stress limits that these forests can withstand is a major scientific challenge.” The study, which was published in Nature last month, suggests that previous research may have underestimated the impacts of drought on the Amazon because it focused on central-eastern areas that are less vulnerable to drier climates. Researchers sampled more than 540 trees across 129 species at 11 separate sites in the western, central-eastern and southern Amazon, covering Brazil, Peru and Bolivia. They wanted to know which tree species and forest conditions could withstand future drought, and whether they would be able to store carbon. It involved measuring tree hydration during periods of high- and low-water stress. Rain over the Amazon in Colombia. (Photo courtesy of Rhett A. Butler.) Previous studies and Mongabay reporting have found that the Amazon is already seeing a reduction in rainfall, causing the dry season to stretch weeks longer than normal. Nowhere is this truer than in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay