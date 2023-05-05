Seafloor life abounds around hydrothermal vents hot enough to melt lead

On March 12, a team of scientists gathered in the control room of the RV Falkor (too), an oceanographic research vessel operated by the Schmidt Ocean Institute. They watched the monitor of a camera-wielding underwater drone, or ROV, as it explored the deep sea 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) below the ship. When the screen showed a plume of black smoke, the scientists cheered. The video showed a sprawling field of hydrothermal vents — fissures in the seabed where seawater mixes with magma — on the Puy des Folles Volcano on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Some of the vents, known as “black smokers,” had formed tall “chimneys” of iron sulfide deposits that gushed out dark, sulfurous plumes with temperatures up to about 340° Celsius (644° Fahrenheit), hot enough to melt lead. Despite the sizzling water, the vents swarmed with shrimp and other deep-sea life perfectly adapted to this environment. Previous expeditions to this part of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, an underwater mountain range that marks the boundary between two tectonic plates, have failed to find hydrothermal vents. But a team of international scientists from 11 research institutions managed to find them — for the first time in more than 40 years in 700-kilometer (423-mile) stretch of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge — by employing a new strategy. They first created a “seafloor roadmap” using the RV Falkor (too)’s multibeam sonar. Then they used instruments to find traces of hydrothermal activity in the seawater, such as changes in temperature and the particle content of the water,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

