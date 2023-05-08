Colombian farmers turn deforested land into sustainable Amazonian farms

The town of San José del Fragua is just over an hour’s drive from Florencia, the capital of the department of Caquetá, in southern Colombia. On one side of the road are the majestic peaks of the eastern Andes and on the other side, the beginning of the immense Amazonian plains. The town of San José del Fragua is small, and residents still remember when the armed conflict arrived in their territory, first with the guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and later with the paramilitaries. For years, traveling along the crystal-clear waters of the rivers that cross the municipality and its tourist sites was risky. Today, locals are trying to take advantage of the potential for ecotourism in places like the imposing Piedra del Indio Apolinar, an immense rock some 92 feet high and 130 feet wide that is considered sacred by the Inga Indigenous people. Another attraction is Portales del Fraguita, where a river by the same name looks like it has split a mountain in two to pass through. Piedra del Indio Apolinar in San José del Fragua, Caquetá, Colombia. Image by Antonio Paz. Portales del Fraguita in San José del Fragua, Caquetá, Colombia. Image by Antonio Paz. Visitors to the rural area will notice that cattle ranches dominate the landscape, once covered by Amazonian forests. Caquetá has one of Colombia’s highest rates of deforestation. According to official figures from the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, the region lost 94,847 acres of forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

