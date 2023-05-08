In Sumatra, potato appetite bites into a UNESCO-listed tiger haven

JAMBI, Indonesia — The lunchtime rush is well underway as customers file into a lively Padang-style restaurant here in the city of Jambi on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island. A clutch of civil servants chats next to a group of men eating lunch. A mother feeds her child at the next table as a server lays down a dish of perkedel kentang, seasoned fritters made with potatoes. Every day this restaurant uses dozens of kilograms of potatoes to prepare its perkedel. Few diners are likely aware that the potatoes used in this common Indonesian dish originate from one of the world’s most biodiverse national parks. Not far from the restaurant, in a shop unit adjacent to a covered market, Uda Heri makes the most of some quiet time. Heri is one of the suppliers at Jambi’s Angso Duo Market, a covered wet market near the banks of the Batang Hari River. Every day he sells up to 4 metric tons of potatoes, to as many as 30 market traders. “Most of the potatoes in Jambi come from Kerinci,” Heri says, referring to nearby Kerinci Seblat National Park. On an afternoon in March, a truck laden with 8 metric tons of vegetables rolls slowly into Angso Duo Market. Workers empty out the truck and distribute dozens of sacks of potatoes, each weighing around 40 kilograms (88 pounds), to the market’s traders. Heri is a middleman who buy potatoes from another middleman, who buys from the Kerinci Seblat farmers. He’s just one link in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

