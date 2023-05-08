Logging permit threatens Quilombola bioeconomic ‘paradise’ in the Amazon

Situated in one of the world’s largest blocks of protected rainforest, the remaining Quilombola communities of Oriximiná, in northern Pará, are seen as a model of sustainable development for the Brazilian Amazon with a bioeconomy based on non-timber products. The activities are centered on the extraction and sale of Brazil nuts, cumaru seeds, andiroba oil, and cobaípa oil — which are used as food or as raw material for medicine, perfume, and cosmetics. Those goods generate income and keep the trees standing, a business model in tune with the traditional knowledge that makes these Quilombolas guardians of the Amazon Rainforest. In 2022, a report published in the newspaper Valor Econômico showed how a system of cooperatives set up by the communities with the support of a nonprofit civil organization drives socioeconomic progress, turning this Oriximiná’s area into a bioeconomic “paradise,” where thousands of Quilombolas guarantee their livelihood by keeping the forest preserved. But a contract signed by a local association with a timber company affronts old customs and puts the sustainable development model at risk. The Mãe Domingas Association represents six communities of Alto Trombetas 1, one of the eight Quilombola territories in Oriximiná, and signed an agreement with a logging company called Benevides Madeiras to explore timber in the area. The deal has generated tensions, especially after the logging company employees accessed the territory to evaluate the forest’s potential. “It is not in our culture to cut down trees,” said Aluízio Silvério dos Santos, a leader of the Tapagem…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay