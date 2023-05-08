New study reveals fine detail on location and scale of mining sites worldwide

We live at the center of a spiderweb of global mining supply chains. The vehicle that took you to the market, the rechargeable battery in your headphones, and the phone or computer you’re reading this article on right now — all required the extraction, processing, transport and sale of minerals that likely originated from points all over the planet. But measuring the cumulative impact of these supply chains, which can span multiple continents and involve dozens of entities, formal and informal, is a tricky business. A new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment may have just given a big boost to anyone looking for a clear picture of what those supply chains look like at their point of origin. Using high-resolution satellite data, researchers meticulously pored over images from across the globe, isolating and marking the boundaries of a combined 65,585 square kilometers (25,323 square miles) of mining sites. The data set, which includes large-scale mining operations as well as informal artisanal sites, is one of the most detailed ever created. And to make sure that others can build off their work, the study’s authors have made it available to the public for free. “What I hope is that people will use it to understand the consequences of supply chains and the footprint of mining in context,” said Tim Werner, a fellow at the University of Melbourne in Australia and one of the study’s lead authors. “There’s a million different things that you can overlay against these…This article was originally published on Mongabay

