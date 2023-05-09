As Exxon bows out, industry takes step toward sustainable algae biofuels

The algae biofuel industry has seen some ups and downs in 2023, with one major corporate player pulling out of the race to make a viable sustainable product, even as several U.S. Department of Energy programs and private companies made headway in research and development. There has been enough progress, some experts say, to soon launch scalable algae biofuel pilot projects — offering a possible boon to energy markets now fraught with uncertainties including the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. As climate change intensifies, the demand for efficient liquid biofuels, especially to power the transportation sector, has escalated. Algae has long been hailed as a potential liquid fuel feedstock, though making a scalable and profitable product has so far eluded all involved. But that hasn’t stopped nations and companies from pumping money and research into the effort. Today, the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands lead in algae biofuel research. Scientists examine algae strains for biofuel. Image courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Viridos on the verge of success? In February, Viridos, a private California-based algae biofuel company, looked to be in a precarious situation when news broke that ExxonMobil, one of the largest investors in Viridos’s algae technology development, pulled out of their longtime partnership. “We’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars over a decade, and seen remarkable results in the science, which has been peer reviewed,” Todd Spitler, the senior adviser of corporate media relations at ExxonMobil, said in an emailed statement to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

