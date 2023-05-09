‘Chasing giants’: Q&A with megafish biologist and author Zeb Hogan

In 2005, fishers in northern Thailand captured a Mekong giant catfish of gargantuan proportions. Tipping the scales at 293 kilograms (646 pounds), the critically endangered Pangasianodon gigas raised a question in conservation biologist Zeb Hogan’s mind: Is this the biggest freshwater fish ever caught? Posing the question in a public announcement following the find, Hogan expected to be inundated with phone calls and emails from fish biologists, researchers and fishers detailing close encounters with leviathans living in the murky depths of our planet’s lakes and rivers. But that never happened. He received no communications. Probing the question further, Hogan soon realized that nobody had ever looked at the issue on a global scale. Simply, nobody knew the identity of the world’s largest freshwater fish. Hogan, currently a conservation biologist at the University of Reno, Nevada, in the U.S., and co-lead of the USAID-funded Wonders of the Mekong project, was hooked. His interest piqued, he embarked on a decades-long worldwide exploration of the lakes and rivers across the world to uncover the mysteries of their giant inhabitants. Chasing Giants: In Search of the World’s Largest Freshwater Fish is the story of his discoveries during that search. He and co-author Stefan Lovgren, a journalist, connect freshwater science with adventure, recounting extinctions, rediscoveries of species long thought to be lost, and, of course, close encounters of the aquatic kind with some of the most spectacular fish on Earth. In the book, Hogan and Lovgren are eager to not only instill wonder about giant…This article was originally published on Mongabay

