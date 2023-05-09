Death of last female Yangtze softshell turtle signals end for ‘god’ turtle

Sometimes, our current mass extinction crisis can be represented by the loss of a single individual. On April 21, locals spotted a 93-kilogram (205-pound) body in the waters of Dong Mo Lake in northern Vietnam: it was the carcass of the last known female of the Yangtze giant softshell turtle (Rafetus swinhoei). “We are devastated,” the Asian Turtle Program (ATP) wrote on . “We have spent 17 years working to protect this turtle and its habitat.” A cause of death hasn’t been released yet, but with her passing, there are only two known Yangtze softshell turtles left in the world, both male. One is in a nearby lake, Xuan Khanh, and the other in Suzhou Zoo in the city of the same name in eastern China. It’s also possible another turtle survives in Dong Mo Lake, but that hasn’t been confirmed. With only two or three survivors left, the Yangtze giant softshell turtle, also known as Swinhoe’s softshell turtle, is arguably the most endangered animal on the planet. A Yangtze giant softshell turtle in Vietnam. Image by Phuongcacanh via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). The Yangtze giant softshell turtle used to live in China’s Red River basin and lower Yangtze River as well as northern Vietnam. It was wiped out across much of its range due to the damming of rivers, destruction of wetlands, overfishing, pollution, and hunting, both for its meat and eggs. In Vietnamese mythology, the Yangtze giant softshell turtle is a representative of Kim Qui, a turtle…This article was originally published on Mongabay

